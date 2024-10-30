TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

Shares of TRX opened at $0.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of TRX Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

