JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.07 and last traded at $66.07, with a volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGLO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 818,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after purchasing an additional 87,330 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 75.0% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares in the last quarter.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

