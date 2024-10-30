Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.10 and last traded at $72.10, with a volume of 174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.41.
Mercury General Trading Up 4.8 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.
Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Mercury General had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.
