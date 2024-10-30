Insider Selling: Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) EVP Sells 26,757 Shares of Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) EVP Darrell Sherman sold 26,757 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,872,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,645,190. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Darrell Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Darrell Sherman sold 68,433 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $4,824,526.50.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.43. 814,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.96. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $71.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 40.5% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

