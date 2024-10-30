Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in October

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,416,100 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 1,148,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,161.0 days.

Nihon M&A Center Stock Performance

Shares of Nihon M&A Center stock remained flat at $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. Nihon M&A Center has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $6.87.

Nihon M&A Center Company Profile

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

