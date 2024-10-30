Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.28 and traded as low as C$8.12. Orocobre shares last traded at C$8.28, with a volume of 19,461 shares changing hands.

Orocobre Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.28.

Orocobre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orocobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orocobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.