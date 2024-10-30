Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $510-540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $551.40 million. Littelfuse also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.900-2.100 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $7.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.27. The stock had a trading volume of 186,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,979. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.00 and its 200-day moving average is $254.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse has a one year low of $213.01 and a one year high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.38 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total value of $2,391,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,369,057.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $3,318,974. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.