Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in October

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,500 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the September 30th total of 560,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.3 days.
Major Drilling Group International Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of MJDLF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,530. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $7.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66.
About Major Drilling Group International
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Major Drilling Group International
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.