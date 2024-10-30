Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in October

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,500 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the September 30th total of 560,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.3 days.

Major Drilling Group International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MJDLF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,530. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $7.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

