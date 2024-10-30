Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Insider Sells £47,160 in Stock

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) insider Alan Scott sold 6,000 shares of Mid Wynd International Inv Tr stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.19), for a total transaction of £47,160 ($61,159.38).

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Stock Performance

Shares of MWY stock opened at GBX 786 ($10.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £376.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 787.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 781.73. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr has a 52 week low of GBX 669 ($8.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 809 ($10.49).

Get Mid Wynd International Inv Tr alerts:

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 4.15 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Inv Tr’s previous dividend of $3.85. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr’s payout ratio is currently 842.11%.

About Mid Wynd International Inv Tr

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Inv Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.