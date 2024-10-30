Nervos Network Market Capitalization Tops $588.09 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $588.09 million and approximately $25.85 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,822.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.68 or 0.00516098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00100057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.00226317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00027186 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00023076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00070343 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

