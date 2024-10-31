1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,384 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $181.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $193.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.87.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LNG shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

