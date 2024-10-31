Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) EVP Sells $273,120.00 in Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) EVP Sean Searby sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $273,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,480.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.92. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $35.30.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $111.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 43,213 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 63,561 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 176,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

