Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $59.83 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

