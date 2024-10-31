Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $609,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,691,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $40.88 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.01.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

