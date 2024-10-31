Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 2.1% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Danaher Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $242.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $188.75 and a one year high of $281.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

