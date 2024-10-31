Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.43. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $62.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.89 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $220,980.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,395,313.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

