Short Interest in Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Declines By 10.2%

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 373,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.3 days.
Cineplex Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of CPXGF opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $8.20.
About Cineplex
