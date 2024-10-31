Short Interest in Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Declines By 10.2%

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 373,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.3 days.

Cineplex Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CPXGF opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

