Fiducient Advisors LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth about $113,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4,959.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.