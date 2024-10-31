OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

OFS Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 52.7% annually over the last three years. OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 127.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

OCCI opened at $7.03 on Thursday. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $110.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,107 shares in the company, valued at $731,636.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 8,110 shares of company stock worth $196,539 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

