EJF Investments (LON:EJFI) to Issue GBX 2.68 Dividend

EJF Investments (LON:EJFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
EJF Investments Stock Down 1.7 %
EJFI stock opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.46) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 101.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.79 million, a P/E ratio of 880.77 and a beta of -0.03. EJF Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 91 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 121 ($1.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01.
EJF Investments Company Profile
