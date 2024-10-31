Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Country Airlines updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52.

In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,799.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,788 shares of company stock worth $85,852. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

SNCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

