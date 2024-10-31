Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 29,501 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,501 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $22,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,475,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,644,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after buying an additional 1,818,171 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 222.4% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,570,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,193 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,870,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,202,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,237,000 after acquiring an additional 295,075 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $30.81 on Thursday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.