SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 73,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.65. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

