Fiducient Advisors LLC Raises Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $104.47 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.72.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.