First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 56.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $87.68. The company has a market cap of $225.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

