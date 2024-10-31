FY2025 EPS Estimate for Transcontinental Lowered by Analyst

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.56.
Transcontinental Price Performance
Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$23.27 and a 12 month high of C$31.95.
Transcontinental Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Serge Boulanger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,850.00.
About Transcontinental
Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.
