FY2025 EPS Estimate for Transcontinental Lowered by Analyst

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.56.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Price Performance

Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$23.27 and a 12 month high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Announces Dividend

Transcontinental ( TSE:TCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$692.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Serge Boulanger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,850.00.

About Transcontinental

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.