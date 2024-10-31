ICON 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.97 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $135.31 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,041,431,681 coins and its circulating supply is 1,029,318,362 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://icon.community."

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

