Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. trimmed its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,091 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,447 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $255,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 21.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sunrun by 55.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 125,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,375,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 927,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $464,857.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,271.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $46,249.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 427,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,307.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $464,857.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,271.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,001 shares of company stock worth $3,220,345. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RUN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Glj Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

View Our Latest Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.