UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. UFP Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in UFP Technologies by 2,331.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 41,360 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 489.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 171.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 4,798 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.44, for a total transaction of $1,585,451.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,746.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total transaction of $787,063.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,812,817.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.44, for a total transaction of $1,585,451.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,746.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,134 shares of company stock valued at $21,494,247. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

UFPT stock opened at $274.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.68. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.29 and a 12-month high of $366.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.93.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.