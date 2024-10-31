The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 32.9% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 33.1% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Trade Desk by 112.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Trade Desk by 57.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 28,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. Benchmark upped their target price on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $147,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,019. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,885,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,102,994.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $147,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,019. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $121.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.95, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $123.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.