Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight Capital set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.75 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.58.

TSE:SES opened at C$15.51 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$7.50 and a 1-year high of C$15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.96. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of C$337.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7671625 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Mark Bly bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00. In other news, Director Mark Bly bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 4,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.20, for a total transaction of C$48,934.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,016 shares of company stock worth $877,203. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

