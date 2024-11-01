The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Upgraded to “Strong Sell” at Berenberg Bank

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

SWGAY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SWGAY

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

About The Swatch Group

Shares of The Swatch Group stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

(Get Free Report)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.