Simon Henry Acquires 1,063,000 Shares of DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL) Stock

DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL – Get Free Report) insider Simon Henry bought 1,063,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$640,989.00 ($421,703.29).
DGL Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86.
About DGL Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DGL Group
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
Receive News & Ratings for DGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.