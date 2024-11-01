Simon Henry Acquires 1,063,000 Shares of DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL) Stock

DGL Group Limited (ASX:DGL – Get Free Report) insider Simon Henry bought 1,063,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$640,989.00 ($421,703.29).

DGL Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86.

About DGL Group

DGL Group Limited provides specialty chemical formulation and manufacturing, warehousing and distribution, and waste management and recycling solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Chemical Manufacturing, Warehousing and Distribution, and Environmental Solutions.

