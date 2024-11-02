American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.26.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 108.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 331.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.