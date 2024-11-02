Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and traded as low as $5.42. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 677,307 shares traded.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

