EMC Capital Management Has $340,000 Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

EMC Capital Management grew its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 64.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 5,317.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

SpartanNash Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.62. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $716.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.