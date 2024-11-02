Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

