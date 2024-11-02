iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,857 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,236 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after acquiring an additional 975,107 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.