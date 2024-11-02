Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.0541 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $15,062.05 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,604.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $348.64 or 0.00500884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00101722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.53 or 0.00224892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00026340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00071597 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00021255 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,612,422 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

