First Interstate Bank Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,021,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,208,186. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

