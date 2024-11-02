Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 6,176 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,372,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 338.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 471,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,441,000 after acquiring an additional 364,040 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5,776.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 249,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 245,247 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 502,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after acquiring an additional 209,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,271,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,276,000 after acquiring an additional 122,511 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV opened at $70.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average of $72.01. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

