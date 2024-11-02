Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCAF. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,666 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,015,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,278,000 after acquiring an additional 526,119 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5,222.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,186,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,578 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,791,000 after purchasing an additional 198,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,163,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,679,000 after purchasing an additional 545,448 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.78.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

