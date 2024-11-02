Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 7,746 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SILA. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSE:SILA opened at $24.91 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SILA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sila Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

