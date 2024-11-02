Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Focus Financial Network Inc.

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12,168.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,812,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,621 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,789 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,815,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 693.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 913,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 798,250 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

