Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Stake Increased by CacheTech Inc.

CacheTech Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares during the quarter. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 250,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

