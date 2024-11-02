ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.11. ePlus has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). ePlus had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $544.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total value of $460,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,907.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 1,247.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in ePlus in the second quarter worth about $66,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,236.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

