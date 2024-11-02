GSE Systems Stockholders Overwhelmingly Approve Merger with Pelican Energy Partners

On October 29, 2024, GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) announced that its stockholders have voted in favor of the company’s merger with an affiliate of Pelican

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2024

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read GSE Systems’s 8K filing here.

GSE Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Workforce Solutions.

Read More