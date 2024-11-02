JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock Price

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
BLDE stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.09. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.24.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
