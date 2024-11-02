Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,567,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,456,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 67,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Humana by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,462,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $297.06 and a 200 day moving average of $334.38. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.31 and a 1-year high of $527.18.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Humana’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $376.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.48.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

