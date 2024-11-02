iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0792 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

