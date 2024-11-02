iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0792 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $23.10.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.